BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 123,533 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 123,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,372,451.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,516 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $37,726.68.

On Wednesday, June 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 62,489 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $696,127.46.

On Friday, June 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 13,582 shares of BurgerFi International stock.

On Thursday, June 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 61,702 shares of BurgerFi International stock.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 43,741 shares of BurgerFi International stock.

On Monday, June 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 134,091 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $1,354,319.10.

On Thursday, June 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 61,702 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $617,020.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 50,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $509,500.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 26,700 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $287,292.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 25,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $274,500.00.

BFI stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,388. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 436.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Pacific Global Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc in December 2020.

