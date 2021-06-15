BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the May 13th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BYDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BYD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of BYD stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $56.36. 203,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,083. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.58. BYD has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $72.91.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

