C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $50 million-52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.54 million.

C3.ai stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.16. 49,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,260. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $183.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a PE ratio of -63.62.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.22.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 709,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $46,009,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 583,210 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $47,280,834.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,339,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,671,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,255,591 shares of company stock valued at $414,037,919 over the last quarter.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

