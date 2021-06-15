C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Gap Down to $42.11

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.11, but opened at $39.51. C4 Therapeutics shares last traded at $40.42, with a volume of 2,301 shares trading hands.

CCCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $28,025.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,598 shares in the company, valued at $578,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 132.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,097,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,598,000 after purchasing an additional 567,767 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 319.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 78,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 497,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after buying an additional 53,312 shares in the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

