CaixaPay (CXP) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 15th. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00059796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00149465 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00181974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.37 or 0.00990250 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,966.93 or 0.99848176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.