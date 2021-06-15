Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 165,900 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the May 13th total of 264,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of CHW stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.80. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,170. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.56.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,001,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after buying an additional 140,101 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 391,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 106,167 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 84,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 68,654 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.