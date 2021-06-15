Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 165,900 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the May 13th total of 264,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of CHW stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.80. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,170. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.56.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
