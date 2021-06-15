Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Stake Boosted by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 151.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,348 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $6.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

