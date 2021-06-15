Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 123 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CR. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CR opened at $90.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

