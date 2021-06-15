Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 119.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 210,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,874,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,445,000 after purchasing an additional 83,441 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,363,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on IR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.31.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.