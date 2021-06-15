Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $236,997,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in SAP by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,055,054,000 after buying an additional 262,949 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $20,355,000. Coerente Capital Management acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth $10,466,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SAP by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,228,000 after buying an additional 58,543 shares during the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Shares of SAP opened at $145.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.20.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.77%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

