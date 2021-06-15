Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,228,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 67.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

FTAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

Shares of FTAI opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 2.00.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $77.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -153.49%.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.