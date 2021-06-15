Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEGR. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77.

