Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 603.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 905,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 776,484 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3,004.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 705,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 683,159 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,650,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 632,500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,736,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 408,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.28 and a beta of 2.71. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.24.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The business had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBI. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

