Canaccord Genuity Increases Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target to C$4.50

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 21,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,898. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.69. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

