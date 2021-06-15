Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 892,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 4.7% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $103,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI opened at $111.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.12. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The stock has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.88.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

