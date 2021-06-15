Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Raised to C$32.00 at UBS Group

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CSFB raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC restated a buy rating and set a C$36.00 target price (up previously from C$35.00) on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$36.00.

Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$35.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.74 billion and a PE ratio of 28.73. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$29.96 and a 12-month high of C$36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$907.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1435887 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,535.99.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

