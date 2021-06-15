Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Short Interest Update

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 155,800 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the May 13th total of 249,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of CRTPF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.60. 16,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,327. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.