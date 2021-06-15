Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CATM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardtronics by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CATM opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.86. Cardtronics plc has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.88.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $37,635.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,498 shares in the company, valued at $20,608,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $35,028.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,605,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,167 shares of company stock worth $161,743 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Cardtronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

