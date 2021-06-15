Cartesi (CTSI) One Day Volume Tops $20.42 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last week, Cartesi has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $214.83 million and $20.42 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001453 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,243,473 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

