Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 557.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.02. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.89% and a negative net margin of 1,233.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

