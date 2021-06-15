CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

NYSE CTT opened at $11.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 1.40.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. On average, analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

