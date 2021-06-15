Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.89.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

CBOE opened at $114.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $116.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.