Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CPAC stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $668.87 million, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.31. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

