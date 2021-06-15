Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Update

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the May 13th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPAC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.16. 120,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.76 million, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.31. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.96 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Research analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

