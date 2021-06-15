CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $5.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CX. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE CX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 31,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,684,321. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.96. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter worth $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

