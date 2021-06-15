Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. Cenovus Energy reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 216%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 71,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 30,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 692.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,670,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,245 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 404.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,773 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,449,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,190,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 77,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

