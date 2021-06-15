Centamin (LON:CEY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 113.15 ($1.48). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 111.65 ($1.46), with a volume of 5,786,997 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CEY shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 131 ($1.71) to GBX 132 ($1.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centamin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 153.43 ($2.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.27%.

In related news, insider James Rutherford bought 50,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,938.33). Also, insider Martin Horgan bought 25,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,969.17).

About Centamin (LON:CEY)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

