Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Position Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Centene by 57.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,572,000. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Centene by 75.0% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after buying an additional 2,373,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Centene by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,252,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,280,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene stock opened at $68.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $74.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.78.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.