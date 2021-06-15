Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading 4.9% Higher

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.63. 140,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,476,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
