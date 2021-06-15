Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading 4.9% Higher

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.63. 140,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,476,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,274,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after buying an additional 302,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after buying an additional 878,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 66,659 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 747,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 847,411 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.