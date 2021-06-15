Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Up 94.8% in May

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 714,800 shares, an increase of 94.8% from the May 13th total of 367,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

CEPU stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Central Puerto has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Analysts predict that Central Puerto will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CEPU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Central Puerto during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Central Puerto by 6,923.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Central Puerto during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Central Puerto by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,709 MW.

