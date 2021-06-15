Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Century Communities comprises approximately 5.3% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after buying an additional 44,854 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 23,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Century Communities by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after buying an additional 111,092 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Century Communities by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

NYSE:CCS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.28. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

