Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 1,590 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 1.0% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $33,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $3.97 on Tuesday, hitting $305.35. The company had a trading volume of 87,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $324.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.20.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.21.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

