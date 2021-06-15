Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 359,929 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,362,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,929 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.9% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $98,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,387,036 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57.

