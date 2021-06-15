Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $272.10. 10,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,319. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $178.66 and a 1 year high of $293.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.63.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

