Cerity Partners LLC Has $16.24 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.70% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $16,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,766,000 after purchasing an additional 627,732 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,200,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,910,000 after purchasing an additional 521,036 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 52.5% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 846,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,973,000 after purchasing an additional 291,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,212,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,490,000 after purchasing an additional 286,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 821,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,671. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.