Cerity Partners LLC Has $9.38 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,076 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,164,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 39.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after buying an additional 1,088,668 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $135,801,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,012,000 after acquiring an additional 653,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Walmart by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,086,000 after acquiring an additional 636,884 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,198,120.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,301,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,611,404 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.76. The company had a trading volume of 100,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,678,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.38. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $391.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.