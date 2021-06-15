Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Prologis by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after buying an additional 64,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 10.0% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.61. 15,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,172. The stock has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $87.93 and a one year high of $126.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.