Cerity Partners LLC Sells 10,985 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.6% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $21,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,349,353,000 after buying an additional 455,178 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 129,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,430,000 after acquiring an additional 50,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

BABA stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.57. 182,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,888,026. The firm has a market cap of $572.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $204.39 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

