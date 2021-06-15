Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chewy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday. Cfra started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

NYSE CHWY opened at $75.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.69. Chewy has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,753.50, a PEG ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Chewy’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 343.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,663 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,658 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,474,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,357,000 after purchasing an additional 591,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after purchasing an additional 408,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

