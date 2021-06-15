Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,547 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 1.4% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $21,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

DIS stock traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $176.25. The company had a trading volume of 214,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,565. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.57. The company has a market capitalization of $320.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.