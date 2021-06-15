Chilton Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,618 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $14,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in AstraZeneca by 117.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $58.61. 248,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,569,267. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $153.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

