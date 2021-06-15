Chilton Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 59,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 59,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JHMM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,253. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $52.43.

