Chilton Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.2% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

EMR traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,251. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $99.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

