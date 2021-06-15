Chilton Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 643,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $10,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLYM. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 262.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 784,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after buying an additional 568,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,165,000 after purchasing an additional 375,356 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 178,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 124,658 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth $1,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $19.83. The company had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,281. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $20.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

