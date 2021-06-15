Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 57,665 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,665 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $16,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $8,954,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in American Tower by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,172,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMT traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $269.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,975. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $122.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

