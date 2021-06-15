Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes $7.93 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 261,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Healthcare Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Shares of HR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.96. 13,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

