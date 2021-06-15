China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Down 28.9% in May

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the May 13th total of 174,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CAAS opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $148.08 million, a PE ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. China Automotive Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. On average, research analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAAS. Zacks Investment Research raised China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Greenridge Global upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in China Automotive Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

