Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.91.
A number of analysts recently commented on CD shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DBS Vickers started coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ CD traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.23. 11,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,296. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Chindata Group has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.91.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.
About Chindata Group
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
