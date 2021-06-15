Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.91.

A number of analysts recently commented on CD shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DBS Vickers started coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CD traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.23. 11,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,296. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Chindata Group has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.91.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

