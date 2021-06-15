CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of -78.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

