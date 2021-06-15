CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $733,000. AMS Capital Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,421,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,826.06.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,432.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,621.24 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,455.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $877.02 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

